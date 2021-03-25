Nearly 100 Harris County School District staff and faculty receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Nearly 100 Harris County School District faculty and staff members received the Johnson & Johnson, one dose COVID-19 vaccine.

HCSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Support Services, Shelia Baker said the school district worked with the West Central Health District to coordinate this Drive-Thru vaccination event.

“To allow people that want to protect themselves, protect others, to have the opportunity without having any hassle other than to do what we’re doing today makes us feel good, because we want our people to be safe,” said Baker. “We want them to feel comfortable working, we want them to feel comfortable going out when the time is appropriate and we want to make sure they know that we care about them so it makes us, as a school district, feel really really good to know that we can take care of them in this manner.”

Public Information Coordinator from the West Central Health District, Pamela Kirkland said making sure the HCSD faculty and staff did not have to go outside of the county to receive their vaccines and could get them in a one stop shop fashion was important.

“Harris County is part of our district so we wanted to make sure that we coordinated with them to help get their staff and teachers vaccinated,” said Kirkland. “And just to do it one time so they would know they wouldn’t have to worry about getting a second dose, so we were able to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for them.”

The event took place at the Harris County High School from 3:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Staff and faculty were required to pre-register to ensure that no vaccine went to waste.