Nearly 100 ticked off drivers sound off over court appearances

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Almost two months after Columbus Police cited nearly 100 drivers in a distracted driving sting, those ticketed are making their case before a judge. News 3 was in the courtroom, as some drivers explained how they were fined hundreds of dollars for texting, wearing headphones, putting on makeup, and even sipping a cup of coffee.

Back in June, Columbus Police officers set up around the Bradley Park area. Some officers dressed up as construction workers, tipping off other uniformed officers to pull over suspected distracted drivers. Several people News 3 spoke to disagreed with the operation.

Nearly 100 people showed up in Recorder’s Court to stand before a judge, after being cited in a Columbus Police distracted driving sting.

“Yes I do, I do,” Brittney Ziegler said in response to whether she felt ambushed. “I feel like they were harping on the working class people that are getting ready to go to work, that are making money and not being in the area where they have real issues.”

“They poached up on Bradley Park, because you have Brookstone and Green Island Hills over there,” Kenneth Brewer said. “You’ve got the people who’ve got the money. So I feel like, ‘hey, let’s go out and screw up some people’s mornings.'”

Columbus Police are trying to drive the point home: distracted driving occurs all too frequently, and it is not worth the danger.

“I think the court understands how serious it is,” Columbus Police Maj. J.D. Hawk said. “I think the public is learning how serious it is. But they need to take it more to heart.”

Those ticketed could either pay a fine, face jail time, or take their case to state court.