Nearly 200 Hurricane Dorian evacuees housed at Civic Center overnight

The Columbus Civic Center opened late Monday as a Red Cross evacuee shelter for those fleeing Hurricane Dorian.

Tuesday morning, Red Cross officials reported that 195 people were housed at the civic center. Almost all of them came to Columbus on six Glynn County school buses out of Brunswick.

Officials expect more evacuees from the Georgia coast later today.

One of the Glynn County bus drivers told News 3 that three buses were loading this morning and will start the more than five hour track to Columbus.

Red Cross officials say they have plenty of food for the evacuees. If local people want to help, they are encourage residents to bring towels, socks, and pillows.