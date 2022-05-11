COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Earlier today, Wednesday May 11, 2022, Academy Sports & Outdoors donated 500 life vests to Safe Kids Columbus.

Life jackets will be given out to kids ages 17 and under at the, “River Savvy Kids” event this upcoming weekend, Saturday Mat 14, 2022.

Safe Kids Columbus, Columbus Department Fire & EMS, Columbus Police Department, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources are partnering together to host the event. Columbus Department Fire & EMS water rescue team from Fire Station 1 will be conducting water safety lessons.

Columbus Police Department share on social media the importance of this event.

“The law requires that you wear an approved personal floatation device in many places on the Chattahoochee River. Many lives have been lost when people have been pulled underwater by dangerous currents. We have teamed up with SafeKids Columbus, Columbus Department of Fire & EMS, and Georgia Department of Natural Resources – Georgia DNR to teach Columbus kids about river safety and put them in free life jackets,” CPD shares.

For more on that event set to take place at the 14th Street Bridge, click here.

Academy Sports & Outdoors donated $6,800 worth of life jackets to Safe Kids Columbus in recognition of Water Safety Month.

Since 2013 the sports franchise has donated more than $13,000 to Safe Kids Columbus with intentions of promoting water safety throughout the community.

A news release highlights the partnership between Safe Kids Columbus and Academy Sports & Outdoors.

“Safe Kids Columbus aims to ensure that all children in Columbus have the chance to grow up healthy and safe and do all the great things kids were meant to do. Academy is proud to support this goal by providing the right gear and knowledge while also promoting safety and responsibility to empower children to get active.”

Columbus Fire & EMS attended the donation this morning, and provided the following photos of the event.