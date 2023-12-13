COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — About 4,000 people gathered at Inouye Field on the morning of Dec. 13 to watch 781 trainees graduate from 22 weeks of One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Moore.

While Fort Moore occasionally hosts graduations including one to two companies, this ceremony was uniquely over-sized, including four companies of nearly 200 soldiers each. The graduates were from A/1-19, B/2-58, D/1-50 and D/2-19. Leadership at the event said the ceremony has colloquially come to be known as “mega grad” in meetings leading up to the occasion.

“We do a big [ceremony] every year, but this is by far the biggest,” said Sgt. 1st Class Adam Weaver, Drill Seargeant of the Year for the 198th Infantry Training Brigade.

As Weaver waited for the ceremony to begin, he voiced his thoughts on the hundreds of graduating trainees.

“They’re doing things that their peers won’t even fathom doing,” Weaver said. He continued, “They have busted their tails for 22 weeks to be where they are today.”

The mega ceremony included several special demonstrations alongside the usual pomp and circumstance.

There was a parachuting showcase by the Silver Wings, helicopter insertions and extractions by a squad of Rangers, a smoke-backed presentation by the “Hooah Squad” and a showcase of the “Legacy Soldier” in different eras of U.S. Army uniforms.

According to the S3 with the 198th Infantry Training Brigade Maj. Terry Battison, the demonstrations allowed families attending the event to see Army capabilities firsthand.

Battison said, “This shows them … just how big of an achievement [OSUT graduation] is and what their soldiers are getting ready to go do.”

781 soldiers marched on Inouye Field before reuniting with their families. (Olivia Yepez)

Four 200-person companies graduated as part of the Dec. 13 OSUT ceremony. (Olivia Yepez)

Pvt. John Gama from Madison, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville, was grateful to be back with his mother and girlfriend following the ceremony. (Olivia Yepez)

Rangers demonstrated FRIES and SPIES for the attending guests. (Olivia Yepez)

The over-size graduation was held, in-part, as an effort to make sure trainees graduated before the Army’s holiday leave period. (Olivia Yepez)

As the nearly hour-and-a-half-long ceremony ended, Infantry School Commandant Brig. Gen. Monte Rone took to the stand for impromptu words of support for soldiers and their families.

“I do promise you that your troop will have a purpose. They will be part of a cohesive team, [that’ll] ensure that they have a sense of belonging,” said Rone, who took on his current role this summer.

He continued, “[I promise] they will be placed on a path to success in support of their personal and professional goals and objectives. That’s what our leaders are committed to.”

The ceremony concluded as all 781 students marched by the stands on Inouye Field before reuniting with their families after more than five months of training at Fort Moore.

While the mega ceremony was conducted, in-part, to ensure trainees could graduate before the Army’s holiday leave period, many soldiers may return to Fort Moore in the New Year for Ranger School or selection. Others will move on to new posts nationwide.

Pvt. John Gama with the D/2-19 company was one of the graduates of the day. He was grateful to be back with his mother and girlfriend as they prepared to go back to his hometown of Madison, Tenn., a suburb of Nashville.

Gama explained the ceremony drove home meaningful ideas about exemplifying Army values.

He said, “Some people don’t really understand it … like [the speakers] said: You can hear it, you can remember it, but you have to really take the time to live it.”

Gama stood next to his family dressed in Army Pink and Greens with an Infantry Blue cord he earned in his Turning Blue ceremony the night before. His mother expressed nothing but pride in her son’s commitment.

In Spanish, she said, “I’m very, very proud.”