COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Following concerns highlighted in last week’s city council meeting, public information concerning where to report potentially dangerous animals will become more readily available.

Columbus citizen Rachel Glance told the council about her fears of a neighbor’s pit bulls which have attacked her dog in the past. She added local emergency service operators had also failed to provide her with adequate information on where to go for help.

“Every day I feel like I’m at a point where I’m having to make a choice between my freedom or my life,” said Glance at the Jan. 9 city council meeting.

She explained she is so fearful of the neighboring dogs that she, a licensed gun owner, carries a firearm in her fanny pack as a safety measure while she does yardwork.

Councilors agreed steps to contact Columbus Animal Care and Control Center for help in cases of potentially dangerous animals need to be more readily available. As a result, Frequently Asked Questions pamphlets will be manufactured in the coming weeks to help citizens and emergency operators.

In the meantime, Director of Public Works Drale Short, provided information about what those in situations where they feel threatened by somebody’s pet should do. She said it may require going farther than most expect.

“Often, too many times, people don’t want to press charges. They don’t want to go to court,” said Short, explaining going to court is exactly what needs to be done in situations like Glance’s. Short added that animal owners are “held responsible and accountable” for the actions of their pets.

Columbus has a “snap, growl, threat” law which addresses instances where a pet poses a threat but has not attacked and bitten. If a person feels threatened by the animal, they can call animal control and let them know they’d like to press charges, which could result in the removal of the potentially dangerous animal.

Removal is not possible in “snap, growl, threat” cases where the victim has not pressed charges because pets are considered private property, according to short.

She said, “Legally, we can’t do that.”

In cases where a pet has bitten and broken the skin of a victim, Columbus Animal Care and Control Center has the ability to seize the pet for 10 days. However, in order to permanently remove the animal, it may be necessary to go to court in some cases. Dogs with up-to-date vaccinations can be taken back by the owners after 10 days.

Short noted that without pressing charges for anything in the “snap, growl, threat” category, it is not possible to issue citations to the owners of potentially dangerous animals. Citations make it easier for animal control to track repeat-offenders, giving them more availability to step in if future issues arise.

For more information about the Columbus Care and Animal Control Center, visit the animal control website.