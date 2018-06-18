Neighbors clash over dog chaining, despite city ordinance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - A little more than a year since Columbus added an ordinance to the books banning dog chaining and restricting tethering. Still, residents tell News 3 they see their neighbors ignoring the law and their pets.

Alfred "Skip" and Karen Weaver reached out to News 3 after they claim to have witnessed their neighbor's dog, Bella, chained to a tree day in and day out.

"During the bad weather we had back in January, I mean it was just beyond cold. It was unbearable for human or beast, but she was out there and that's whenever I started calling," Skip Weaver tells News 3's Mikhaela Singleton.

The director of the Columbus Consolidated Government Public Works Department, which oversees animal control, reminds residents to respect the law.

"The ordinance says pets must be on a three point tethering system. That means you can't tie them to a tree or tie them to the ground," says Director Pat Biegler. "There are also some specifics in the law about the weight of the material of the tether. You can't use chains and you can't use ropes. ... If it's extreme heat or cold 32 degrees or below, they can't be tethered at all."

The Weavers say the first time they called Columbus Animal Care and Control, officers did order their neighbors to provide Bella with shelter in the form of a plastic igloo. However, the couple claims that has not stopped their neighbors from chaining Bella to trees and posts in the backyard -- prompting them to call animal control around 15 more times since they first noticed the pitbull six months ago.

"I know that there's nothing I can do. And I... it hurts me to the point where I feel for her. I feel for her so much," Skip says emotionally. "I just wish I could go over there, take her off that chain, and throw a ball for her. I would hug her and show her somebody does care."

"All hours of the night, we hear her, she cries," Karen says. "It's really heartbreaking. It is a cry for help. It is a cry of come and get me, I'm scared. I cry myself to sleep hearing it, it hurts down deep."

"I just don't want her to be on the chain. I want her to be able to play, I want her to be a dog," she continues.

Biegler says despite the calls they get alleging animal abuse, issuing citations requires more than most think.

"Some of those [the ordinances] are very hard to prove, whether they've been there for more than 12 hours, our animal control officers are not there. So we have to have sufficient evidence to issue a citation," Biegler explains to News 3's Mikhaela Singleton. "Plus we try to work with owners if we can. We try to talk with people, give them a warning and a chance to correct what they've gotten wrong."

The Weavers also add their concerns for Bella go beyond the tethering.

"I've watched them just throw her food onto the ground and all that does is invite ants and bugs that bite her. They leave her water out in the sun, so by 11 or noon it's scorching hot," explains Skip. "I mean, you wouldn't give your child boiling water or something too hot to drink when they get thirsty, so why would you do that to a dog?"

"I mean why have ordinances and then not enforce them?" Karen asks. "We have a no chain ordinance, I don't understand what the big deal is. I don't see any results."

News 3 reached out to Bella's owners, offering the opportunity to comment. They would not go on camera, but one woman did provide her explanation of Bella's living conditions.

"I mean when we first moved here, we didn't know that she couldn't be around the tree," says a woman who says she rents the home with her sister, Bella's owner. "Then [the neighbors] called the pound on us because she as on a tree. So we took her off the tree and then we put her on the chain on one of those things you put in the ground, but they called on us again."

The ordinance does add dogs do not need to be tethered if they have a fence sufficient to keep them contained on the owner's property. The Weavers say they reached out to Evie Kettler with Paws for Chainge, a LaGrange outreach group that seeks to unchain dogs by building free enclosures.

"We went into the back, we met Bella, and we wanted to put some kind of fencing up so that she could be off the chain," Karen explains.

However, they hit a wall when offering their services.

"The only way you could get the free fence is to get the dog spayed so she can't have puppies, but my sister didn't want to do that," the unidentified woman says.

"The fence is all tore up and washed out in some places, so I even offered just to fix that," Skip says. "I was offering my time, my equipment -- I've got some fence repair equipment -- to go over there and help put this fence up. It's just falling on deaf ears."

The Weavers and Kettler both tell News 3 Bella's owners claim their landlord will not allow the fence to be repaired.

News 3 reached out to the company which manages the property, Keller Williams Realty, but have yet to receive a response.

Biegler assures News 3 animal control representatives will respond to the property to assess Bella's living conditions.

"[Pets] are put in our care, we need to do the best we can to treat them as well as we can. I would just plead that everyone follow the rules, because chains and being stuck out in the sun is unacceptable. I would hope people would treat their animal friends the way they do their own family," she says. "We always hope that we don't have to come out and take people to court, but we will if we see signs of abuse."