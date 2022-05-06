COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Neighborworks Columbus has spent 15 years promoting affordable housing for low income families across the city.

Now the nonprofit is breaking ground on a new development that could impact hundreds of families on the city’s southside. Dubbed Elliot’s Walk, the 33 acre lot on Victory Drive is described as Neighborworks’ largest project to date.

The development will include 43 single-family homes, 56 multi-family homes, and an apartment complex with about 160 units for residents 55-and-older.

NeighborWorks CEO Cathy Williams tells News 3 the project came to life thanks to the vision of late Columbus builder Hal Avarett.

“This was a dream of Hal Averett, a dream that became a God-sized dream,” said Williams. “It took years to put together the right partnership, the right capital stack with his vision. We’re so grateful to today be breaking ground and looking at its reality.”

Columbus Council recently voted to grant NeighborWorks Columbus just over $10-million of funding for the project.

Construction on the project will run in phases.

Prices for the homes will range from $120,000 to $160,000.