NeighborWorks Columbus receives $87K CHIP Grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – NeighborWorks Columbus has received an $87,000 CHIP grant to rehabilitate six Section 8 homes in Columbus. The CHIP program will allow Section 8 families to purchase their own home, which the organization says will help alleviate generational poverty.

The grant given by CHIP to NeighborWorks Columbus will be used to partner with the Department of Community Affairs.

“This partnership with the Department of Community Affairs will allow us to ensure that our customers will be confident that their home will remain fully affordable and sustainable for the next 15-20 years. It is our honor and privilege to be able to participate in this important work,” Cathy Williams, CEO of NeighborWorks Columbus said.

Funding for the CHIP program comes from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program funds.