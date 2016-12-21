New 75,000 square foot retail center coming to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala.- After Tuesday’s Phenix City Council meeting, members of the city announced the development of a 19 acre parcel of land into a 75,000 square foot retail center.

The center is slated to go along Highway 431 across from Chattahoochee Valley Community College, with ground expected to be broken in April 2017.

The center will feature a 40,000 square foot big box grocery store, two larger retailers about 10,000 to 15,000 square feet and eight to 10 smaller retailers. There will also be four out-parcels that can be for a gas station, fast food, bank, etc.

The city says they have also begun negotiations with a major hotel developer to put a hotel at the site. This project has been in the works for more than two years, and the city says having the big box grocery store was the key.

Director of Finance for Phenix City, Stephen Smith, said the complex could bring as many as 300 jobs to the area, and adds that this project will help the area’s tax base.

“Thousands of people will drive by this every day going to and from work,” Smith said. “A lot of them are now shopping in Columbus or other areas because there is not any significant shopping in the area. You’ve had more than 4,000 homes built in that area in the last six years. Those people need a convenient place to shop, and we need to keep those sales dollars in Phenix City.”

Phenix City Mayor, Eddie Lowe said that businesses, organizations and other folks want to come to Phenix City, and this center is a validation of that.

“It’s going to be an outstanding opportunity for those retailers and businesses that are there, but it’s bringing in inclusion for people to come to Phenix City and will give us a chance to sell Phenix City even more with people coming through,” Mayor Lowe said.

The main portion of the shopping center will be open in early 2018, but the hotel will take a little longer since negotiations have just begun. The city said the construction of a traffic light at College Drive will begin at the same time as ground is broken.