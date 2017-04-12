New Alabama Governor, Kay Ivey, an Auburn Alumna

AUBURN, Ala. — Alabama’s new Governor, Kay Ivey, has the distinction of being the second female governor in the state’s history. In addition, she is an Auburn University graduate.

Students like Adam Brasher are excited to see Ivey in the state house. He adds that what Governor Ivey has accomplished makes him excited for the future.

“It kind of reflects on the quality of education here, the quality of professors and the life preparation I feel like I’m getting here,” Brasher said. “I’ve always felt that Auburn has given me a good education preparing me for the future, so seeing her step into the highest position, the highest office in Alabama kind of solidifies that for me that I am getting a good education and all the places I could go and where Auburn alumni are going.”

Steven Brown, a political science professor at Auburn University.

Brown said that former Governor Robert Bentley’s resignation was the right thing to do, but feels that it was overdue. Brown felt as if Bentley saw the writing on the wall a while ago from the lack of political support, his personal life and lack of party support. Brown added that Governor Ivey taking over would hopefully get rid of the dark cloud over the state.

“Hopefully it’s been lifted,” Brown said. “It kind of reinforced some stereotypes about a governor being out of control and doing his own thing and things like that. I would hope having Governor Ivey in place will help to dispell that. I don’t think there will be a lingering effect of Bentley. Kay Ivey is a wonderful person. I think she has done a great job as Lieutenant Governor. I think she’ll have a lot of support, and if she does her job and she does it well, then I think it will dispel.”

Brown went onto add that Governor Ivey has had a great deal of success in the political arena, and has numerous supporters on both sides of the aisle. He added that he thinks this chapter in the state’s history is over.

“So much of his focus has been off of governing because of what he was trying to do to make sure this didn’t come to light,” Brown said. “So much of what the legislature might have focused on instead was being turned to whether they are going to impeach the governor. Having this thing done will allow state officials to get back to the business of governing.”