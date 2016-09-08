New Auburn elementary school slated to open in August 2018

AUBURN, Ala.- Back in 2012, Auburn City Schools Superintendent Karen DeLano recommended a facilities plan to the board of education, which was ultimately passed in 2014.

A part of the 10 year plan was a new elementary school due to the projected student growth. DeLano said as things progressed, the school system found that elementary schools are reaching capacity much faster than anticipated. Superintendent DeLano said there are some schools which are over 100% capacity and some in the 90% range. Superintendent DeLano said some of the schools have portable classrooms and others are using all the space they have.

The original plan called for a school to be added in 2019, but now that year is being bumped a year to August 2018 This new school would add to the eight elementary schools in the school system.

The current schools are in K-2 and 3-5 pairs.

Dean Road Elementary and Wrights Mill Elementary, Ogletree Elementary and Early Education Center, Cary Woods Elementary and Pick Elementary, Richland Elementary and Yarbrough Elementary.

Superintendent DeLano said the school is in the planning stages, and they have some sites picked out as potential locations, but a final decision has not been approved. She added that it is important for the youngest students to receive a good foundation and get a good experience in their first years because the first years determine how they approach learning. Superintendent DeLano wants her students to be in an appropriate learning environment.

“If we don’t add an elementary school, we could be looking at 26, 27, 28, 29 in a classroom, and that’s not the best learning environment,” Superintendent DeLano said. “To me, it’s critical that we get additional facilities so that we have space to provide what we want.”