COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — What started as a pollination passion project in these Columbus locals’ backyard, has grown into a new nonprofit. Ashley Desensi and Veronica Anderson are the founders of Native Plant Coalition. Their nonprofit seeks to revitalize the Georgia ecosystem by growing native plants, rooting out invasive species and making a space for local pollinators.

Five years ago, the couple moved into their half-acre plot with their children as Desensi began studying at CSU to become a naturalist. At the time, the yard was overgrown with invasive weeds.

“I think it was a coincidence, but the thing is, if you look around everywhere, it’s a blank canvas, right?” said Desensi, pointing to the grass-filled yards across the street. By comparison, her own backyard resembles the uncut vegetation of a prairie.

“The American Dream is grass, right? This big, lush, green lawn that takes chemicals and so much water to maintain,” she continued, “We’re trying to change that idea [to] the new American Dream, right? Which is a habitat that’s alive.”

Desensi and Anderson, both Georgia natives, grew up planting seasonal flowers like hostas and lantanas. It wasn’t until Desensi started her CSU courses that the Native Plant Coalition founders realized these species were non-native and/or invasive.

“We learned about native plants and I was like, ‘What are we doing?’” said Anderson, a full-time practice manager at Affordable Veterinary services. She stood in the pair’s backyard, surrounded by native species like Coneflowers (also known as echinacea), Black-eyed Susans and Mountain Mint.

“I didn’t understand why [stores are] selling invasive species that are taking out all of our natives all throughout the woods and in our environment,” Anderson continued.

She added their garden requires little water aside from rain since the plants are meant to be in the area. Anderson and Desensi also keep their garden safe for pollinators by not using any chemicals as part of their maintenance routine.

Native plants in the pair’s backyard have been sourced from all over the state. Since native plants were not widely available in Columbus, Anderson and Desensi drove over 90 minutes to Fayetteville and Perry to curate from specialized nurseries. They also did native plant trades through Facebook Marketplace and collected seeds from locations like Cooper Creek Park, where this is permitted.

Today, the pair’s backyard is a haven for native plants and for local pollinators. These include more common species like Gulf fritillary butterflies, carpenter bees and goldfinches, as well as rarer ones. Last year, Anderson and Desensi identified an endangered Southern Plains Bumble Bee in their garden.

Desensi said, “When people talk about saving the bees, I think there should also be a caveat of ‘Save the native bees,’” said Desensi, adding most campaigns focus on honeybees, which are not native to the United States. Honeybees also out-compete other native bees, Desensi said.

As the new school year rolls around, Native Plant Coalition is gearing up to bring their mission to a wider community of locals. Desensi and Anderson hope to teach tour groups about native species with organized walks through their backyard or local parks. Eventually, they’d like to work on creating native plant installations in public places across the city for educational purposes.