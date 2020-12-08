New Columbus Police Chief proposes organization changes, new paths to leadership in department restructure

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has been on the job less than a month, but is proposing major organizational changes for the department. Blackmon has come through the ranks of this department for more than 34 years. And he’s going to be quick to put his stamp on it.

Freddie Blackmon has a fundamental understanding of the Columbus Police Department having served in a multitude of job over nearly 35 years.

“Over the years, I have attended various training, I have seen how departments the equivalent of our size are structured,” Blackmon said. “And being under the leadership of Chief Boren and Chief Wetherington, I have been able to see how our department is structured.”

Now that he is chief, he wants to make some changes.

“My philosophy is to be able to go forward with a 21st-century style of policing to addresses the six pillars identified in the 21st-century task force report,” Blackmon said.

Those pillars are:

Building trust and legitimacy

Policy and oversight

Technology and social media

Community policing and crime prevention

Training and education

Officer training and wellness.

To help pull this off, he is proposing two assistant police chiefs, instead of one.

“Now one assistant chief will be responsible for patrol and investigation services and the other assistant chief would be responsible for support services and administrative services,” Blackmon said.

The majors, part of the command staff, will now be called deputy chiefs. Blackmon is also proposing changing the requirements so that officers in the rank of lieutenant for two years or more qualify for consideration for all of the jobs up to assistant chief.

“The better the police department functions internally, the better the services externally. Chief Blackmon is bringing a new look to the way we have been doing things for years,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said.

In the last three months, the chief, assistant chief and two majors have retired. That has created a need to open up the application pool.

Command staff positions open include:

Assistant Chief, patrol and detective services

Assistant Chief, support services and administrative services\

Deputy Chief, patrol services

Deputy Chief, detective services

Deputy Chief, professional standards

Deputy Chief, support services

The proposed changes will be voted on by Columbus Council at its next meeting.