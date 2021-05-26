New Columbus VA clinic could be named for former mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new Veterans Affairs Clinic on located at 6910 River Road will be named after Robert S. Poydasheff, Sr., if a bipartisan bill passes in congress.

As a pillar of the Muscogee County community, Poydasheff served as Columbus mayor and city councilor, SJA at Fort Benning, college professor, and senior vice president of SunTrust Bank. Podyasheff had a private law practice in Columbus where he worked until his death in September 2020.

Congressmen Sandford D. Bishop (D-GA 2nd District) and Drew Ferguson (R-GA 3rd District) proposed the bill. It is supported by every member of the Georgia Congressional Delegation.

“The great thing about this facility and the legislation that was introduced to name this facility is that we have every single member of the Georgia Congressional Delegation supportive of it,” Bishop told WRBL. “Congressmen Ferguson and I are the original cosponsors and every member of the Georgia delegation both Democrat and Republican are supporting this. Not only that but, it is supported by people throughout the community.”

Bishop said Poydasheff’s life-long commitment to his peers who served make naming the new facility after him appropriate.

“He was always there for soldiers,” Bishop said. “And of course, as a civilian, in this community, he was an advocate our veterans. To make sure that they had access to the services and particularly the healthcare they needed.”

Bishop also said Poydasheff had a hand in locating the new clinic on River Road.

“And he was a real champion for the location of this new VA community based outpatient clinic,” Bishop said. “He wanted it to be situated so that it would be available and accessible to all of the veterans in the Chattahoochee Valley area. There were some discussions about the location, but this is a state of the art facility, which will be coupled thanks to his advocacy, with a facility at Fort Benning.”

The clinic is expected to be ready by March 2022.