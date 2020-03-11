New construction details emerge, with Opelika Road and Cutrate Road closures to begin March 23 for bridge replacement project

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – After announcing a joint construction project between Phenix City and Russell County to replace bridges at the intersection of Opelika Road and Cutrate Road, the constuction date has been decided.

Starting March 23, the roads will be shut down for about nine months while construction crews work to replace, raise, and widen the bridges that cross Mill Creek.

Officials say that due to current FEMA Flood Zone standards, the bridge height will be reaised nine feet from its current height, requireing the closure of both roads to make the necessary changes to elevate the bridge.

Additionally, officials say the Cutrate Road bridge will not be reconstructed, with work crews instead widening the bridge along Opelika Road to include a turn lane onto Cutrate Road, re-aligning the intersection from its current location. Officials say this option was the least costly solution solution for the work needed to raise the bridge.

A detour will be put in place to route traffic around the construction area, pictured below on the map:

Officials say delays should be expected in the area, but that the local homes and businesses will still be accessible to local traffic.

The Phenix City Engineering Department can be reached at 334-448-2760 with any questions about the construction, delays, and travel times.