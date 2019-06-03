New details emerge in Friday's deadly mass shooting in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (CNN) - A Virginia Beach community is paying tribute to the 12 people who lost their lives in Friday's workplace shooting.

Meanwhile, police are releasing new details about the gunman and the moments that led up the shooting.

Mournful but resilient. A grieving community in Virginia Beach is remembering the 12 people who lost their lives in Friday's workplace shooting.

"Our recovery is underway; our grieving is underway,” said Dave Hansen, City Manager.

Meanwhile, authorities are releasing new information about the attack, saying the first shots were fired outside the city building.

The shooter's first victim was a contractor in the parking lot and a woman on her way out of the building.

Then, they say he headed up to the second floor and shot indiscriminately until he was fatally wounded in a long gun battle with police.

"Although I do not have the exact number of rounds the perpetrator fired, it was well into the double digits,” said Jim Cervera with Virginia Beach Police.

Authorities also revealing the gunman resigned hours before the mass shooting via email, and clarifying 40-year old Dewayne Craddock was neither fired nor was at risk of being fired.

His motive is still unclear, but the gunman's family released a statement saying their thoughts and prayers are with those who lost their lives, as family and employees are left wondering what may have triggered him.

"He was pleasant to be around. And when I last saw him which was right before this incident happened, he wished me to have a good weekend,” said Joseph Scott, co-worker of the shooter.