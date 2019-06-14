NEW DETAILS: Fort Benning soldier shot and killed, wife charged with murder

UPDATE: Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms that the victim, Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa, served as a soldier at Fort Benning.

PHENIX CITY, Al. –A Phenix city woman has been arrested and charged in her husband’s murder. Brittnay Ryals Paonessa, 27, has been charged in the shooting death of her husband, Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa, 26.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, officials received a 911 call on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 4:36 p.m. Officials say the caller reported a gunshot victim outside of a home located at the 500 block of Lee Road 436 in Phenix City, Alabama. According to officials, when deputies arrived they found the victim, Brandyn Lloyd Paonessa, laying in the front yard of the home.

Investigators say Paonessa had been shot once in the stomach. Life-saving measures were attempted to save Paonessa, but were unsuccessful; Paonessa was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators say evidence found at the scene lead to the arrest of the victim’s wife, Brittnay Ryals Paonessa.

Brittnay Ryals Paonessa is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on $150,000 bond. The case is still under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.