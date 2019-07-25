New details in Columbus police chase, shot fired by an officer

Police say a Wednesday afternoon incident in South Columbus resulted in a single shot fired by an officer, a police chase, crash and a search that came up empty.

Columbus police are looking for an unidentified man. They have footage of the suspect from a Victory Drive McDonald’s security camera.

Police say he was in possession of car reported stolen out of Decatur, Ill., when the events started just before 4 p.m.

The car was parked at the McDonald’s when officers approached it. Because the windows on the 2019 Impala were heavily tinted, officers could not tell if anyone was inside.”

The driver tried to get away.

“His vehicle wrecked into one of our patrol vehicles,” Assistant Police Chief Gil Slouchick said. “At that time, he put the vehicle in drive, an accelerated in the direction of our officers. One of our investigators from Property/Crimes Division discharged her firearm in the direction of the suspect.”

The car went out to Victory Drive and headed South when another police unit gave chase. That pursuit ended at the Fort Benning Road gate.

The car crashed into a tree and the driver fled on foot. Police searched the heavily wooded area with dogs and the assistance of Fort Benning officials, but came up empty.

Police have not released the name the detective who fired the shot.