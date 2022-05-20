COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney took his oath of office Friday in Muscogee County. Former defense attorney Stacey Jackson was sworn in by Judge Gil McBride in a ceremony earlier this afternoon.

The ceremony was attended by multiple judges from around the Chattahoochee Valley area, along with numerous local government officials and law enforcement officers.

As he he took his oath of office, Jackson was joined by his two sons.

As the new district attorney, Jackson dedicated himself to working hard for the area he will serve.

“That is my commitment to this community, that is my commitment to the sheriffs, that is my commitment to the chiefs of police for the municipalities, that is my commitment to you all as citizens of this county,” said Jackson.

Jackson said his plans as district attorney include working with state and local agencies to fight gang violence, filling vacancies in the D.A.’s office, and working through a back-log of court cases.

He looks forward to restoring order in the office after a turbulent year.

“I feel like that son that’s been handed down this family heirloom and I’m going to treat this office like that family heirloom, and I’m going to take care of it. I’m gonna work it and we want to do it justice. We want to handle cases. And we want to make this office something to be proud of.”

Jackson has been in private practice since 2008. Prior to that, he spent nearly eight years as a prosecutor in the district attorney’s office. He said returning to the D.A.’s office is like coming home and he’s committed to making the office a good as it was back then.

“We know we were one of the best office in this state when I was in the D.A.’s office back in 2008 and I don’t mean to say that braggadocious, we were and that’s what were going to get this office back to.”

In April 2022, Jackson was selected by Governor Brian Kemp to replace former D.A. Mark Jones, who is currently serving a prison sentence, after being convicted on public corruption charges in November 2021.

During the ceremony, Judge McBride took a moment to praise outgoing Acting District Attorney Sheneka Terry, who stepped up as Acting District Attorney during the Jones situation.

“We are all deeply in her debt for the role she has played in stepping into a tough role, in a tough time in the history of our circuit,” said Judge McBride.

Jackson also addressed the situation with Jones.

“As you know and I’m sure you read in the paper, there’s a lot of turmoil, a lot of inconsistency, and not a lot of continuity in the D.A.’s office with the unfortunate antics of the former elected district attorney.”

Jackson commended the district attorney’s office for it’s perseverance and determination amid that turmoil.

“There’s some men and women in that office over the years that have worked their butt off to keep that office going in times of strife, that have worked long hours cause I have seen it, even though I was a defense attorney,” said Jackson. “I have seen it and I want to commend them, for still working hard through that process, through that process, I want to commend them and I want to let you know that yes you will be working for me, but I’m going to be working with you, I’m going to be putting on my boots and getting into the trenches with you all and working with you together as a team to fight for justice in this community.”

A primary goal for Jackson is working with new his team to get the office back to where he believes it needs to be to effectively serve the community.

“I appreciate you and I’m glad to be going into this office working along side you and with you and working toward to get the thing, to get this office corrected and to get it back on track where we had, where we were one of the best.”

