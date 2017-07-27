New efforts underway to help fire victims at Whisperwood Apartments

UPDATE

07/27/17 4:10 p.m. — According to Columbus Fire Chief Ricky Shores extensive damage has occurred at an apartment complex building at the Whisperwood. Shores says at this time investigators believe the blaze was arson.

Eight units were affected by the fire, displacing approximately 15 to 20 people, but no serious injuries were reported.

Columbus police are looking for two teens who were seen on the property just before the fire started carrying a white object.

The subjects are approximately 14 to 16 years of age.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A WRBL reporter is on the scene of a major fire at the Whisperwood Apartments off Flat Rock Road.

News 3’s Ashley Lewis reports a massive Columbus Fire and EMS presence on the scene. She says the flames are visible completely covering one apartment building’s roof; however first responders have asked all onlookers to stay well away for their safety.

News 3 has not yet received any confirmation of injuries associated with this fire.

The American Red Cross is currently working with the residents as well as with Whisperwood management to make sure immediate housing needs are met, according to Adelaide Kirk, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of West Central Georgia.This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.