New evidence comes out in father, son's double murder in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - The 38-year-old Columbus man facing double murder charges in the November shooting death of a father and his 3-year-old son did not appear in court this morning.

But that did not stop the probable cause hearing from being held and significant circumstantial evidence to be presented against Antonio "Tony" Benard Willis.

Police say a 9-millimeter Ruger was used to kill Joseph Banks, 38, and his son Ja'Ceiden Banks. Their bodies were discovered dumped along Stuart Drive.

The victims were shot inside the cab of a truck that all three were seen entering on Nov. 27 outside the Colony Inn on Victory Drive, Police Detective Robert Nicholas told the court.

The truck was later found in an area off Henry Avenue where Willis grew up and still has family. Six 9-millimeter shells were found in the truck cab and along with other evidence. Witnesses tell police Willis was later trying to sell a similar weapon.

The ballistic analysis shows that the two victims were shot at an angle that would have come from the passenger seat of the truck. The video showed Joseph Banks getting in the driver's seat, Ja'Ceiden in the middle and Willis in the passenger side.

Willis was interviewed by police for more than six hours but never confessed to the crimes, Nicholas said.

The suspect fled Columbus after the shooting deaths and was recently arrested in Atlanta on unrelated charges. Willis took Groome transportation to Atlanta shortly after the shootings. He registered at Groome under a false name, police say.

Willis told police he walked from south Columbus to the Groome location -- more than 15 miles in two hours.

"That is not possible," Nicholas told the court.

Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter ordered Willis held without bond and the case bound over to Superior Court.