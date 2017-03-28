New Horizons to host prom for adults with special needs

COLUMBUS, Ga. — One local organization is helping adults with special needs overlook their disabilities and look forward to opportunities. This Friday, dozens of folks in the community will dance the night away at a special prom. The prom means adults with special needs at New Horizons Behavioral Health will get to spend time with friends and family.

New Horizons is accepting formal wear donations for a prom they will host Friday, March 31.

New Horizons is hosting the prom in honor of developmental disabilities awareness month. Earlier in March, the organization hosted an art exhibition, which included works by those with special needs. They also held a talent night showcasing their skills. New Horizons Program Director Joyce Greene says many of the clients missed out on prom in high school. Greene says dancing and having a good time can boost confidence among adults, regardless of their disabilities.

“This gives them independence over their choice of doing stuff out in the community like everyone,” Greene explained. “Like I said, they didn’t get the opportunity to do it in high school. So this gives them the opportunity to experience what it is to go to prom.”

New Horizons is accepting formal wear donations. They especially need a dress size 3X to 4X. Anyone can drop off a new or gently-used dress, tuxedo or suit at their office. It’s located at 506 Manchester Expressway Suite A13-A14. Local businesses around Columbus are also contributing to the cause.

When they’re not planning prom night, New Horizons helps prepare adults with disabilities look for jobs and work in the community. For more information on how to help, please call 706-596-5517.