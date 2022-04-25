COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus organization and a local company united on Friday in the spirit of Earth Day.

Trees Columbus and the aerospace company Pratt & Whitney teamed up at Theo McGee Park to plant five new oak trees, replacing those that will be aging out.

This is the first step in the process of working to improve the canopy at Lakebottom and Theo McGee parks.

Leaders from both the company and the organization spoke about the community partnership.

“Today, we are going to plant five swamp white oaks as part of a program in partnership with Pratt & Whitney. It is actually carbon capture funding. And so the point of this particular planting is to replace the trees at the park that are no longer performing that function,” said Dorothy McDaniel/Executive Director Trees Columbus, Inc. Dorothy McDaniel.

Trees Columbus has planted more than 19,000 trees across the community.