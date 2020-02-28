New program helps formerly homeless veterans afford housing

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - The state of Alabama remains clear of any confirmed cases of Coronavirus. However, as the virus continues to spread across, health experts on Auburn University's campus believe it's only a matter of time before the virus reaches our community.

News 3 spoke with Dr. Frederick Kam, who is the Executive Director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic. Dr. Kam says a team of campus decision-makers are monitoring the situation hourly and are prepared to close campus if necessary to stop the spread. Auburn University is updating the AU family daily and sometimes hourly via www.auburn.edu.