New protocols being implemented at Troup County Sheriff’s Office due to rise in COVID-19 cases

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, new protocols are being implemented at the Troup County Sheriff’s Office to mitigate the spread of the virus.

All people who come into the Troup County Sheriff’s Office must wear a mask that covers their mouth and nose. Office staff will provide masks for those who don’t have them while at the sheriff’s office.

Those needing to file a report with a deputy or investigator should call 911 and arrange for a meeting at their home rather than coming to the sheriff’s office.

Visitors might be asked to return to or wait in their vehicles while waiting to meet with anyone at the sheriff’s office.

Those entering the building are asked to limit visits to the lobby to one person per party, this includes individuals entering the build for bonds, inmate accounts, and other such business.

Those entering the sheriff’s office for judicial purposes will still do so.

The following are requirement for the inmate visitation center:

Only six visits will take place at one given time

Visits will be limited to one adult and one small child per visit

Masks will be required when entering the building

Anyone who is ill or experience symptoms of illness should reschedule their visit

Officials say these protocols will be effective August 2, 2021.