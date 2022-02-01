New Richland Road Connector being named after fallen Auburn officer William Buechner

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A new multi-million dollar road connecting Martin Luther King Drive/Hwy 14 in Auburn to Richland Road at Creekside Elementary will be named in honor of slain Auburn Police Officer William Buechner.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the Auburn City Council unanimously approved naming the connection “William Buechner Blvd”. Buechner’s widow and their son, who celebrated his fourth birthday, were in the audience when the measure passed. The proposal was made by council member Tommy Dawson. Dawson, a former police chief of Auburn, worked alongside Officer Buechner and got emotional during the discussion.

The eight-ten million dollar project goes out for bid shortly and is designed to ease traffic congestion along Richland Road. This is the largest road construction project in nearly a decade for the city of Auburn and is being paid for entirely by the city’s general fund.

On May 19th, 2019, Buechner made the ultimate sacrifice when responding to a family in need during a domestic violence call. APD Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliot were also injured in the shooting and thankfully recovered. A suspect was arrested and is facing Captial Murder Charges. The Alabama law that makes the slaying of a first responder a capital offense carries the name of the slain Auburn officer.

WRBL News 3 will share specifics of the project as soon as the city releases them.