New scholarship honors longtime SGTC employee

(Mark Brooks (center) is shown above with his SGTC Foundation Scholarship certificate that was presented to him by his children after they established the Mark Brooks Scholarship for aviation maintenance students as a retirement gift. Shown (l to r) are Ben and Beth Brooks Wisham, Mark Brooks, Matthew Brooks and John Brooks.)

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A new scholarship has been setup to honor a longtime employee of South Georgia Technical College. The scholarship honors retired Administrative Services Director Mark Brooks.

Brooks, who retired on June 30, served the college for 34 years. SGTC President Dr. John Watford describes him as a model employee.

“He is dedicated and dependable and has a wealth of knowledge,” said Watford. “He and his family also understand our mission of workforce development and this scholarship is proof of their support and dedication to the college and our students.”

The Mark Brooks Scholarship will be awarded to deserving students in the college’s aviation maintenance program.

Brooks’ family established the scholarship and he says he couldn’t be more honored by the gesture. “I am so glad that they are giving back to an institution that has given so much to our family,” said Brooks. “I look forward to helping another student or students in the aviation maintenance program through this scholarship.”

Brooks said his own sons, John and Matthew Brooks, were awarded with similar scholarships and it made a huge impact on their lives, helping to launch them into successful careers.

“Both of them graduated without any student loan debt and they are doing very well in their careers,” said Brooks. “It makes me very proud to be a part of an organization that provides this type of education and workforce development training.”

School officials are also excited to have another scholarship available to help students. “This scholarship is a wonderful way for the Brooks family to honor their father,” said SGTC Foundation executive director Su Ann Bird.

The initial scholarship was established by the Brooks family, but SGTC employees and others have also donated to it. Anyone who would like to support the Mark Brooks Scholarship, may contribute by sending a check to the South Georgia Technical College Foundation, P.O. Box 6102, Americus, GA. Remember to add “in honor of Mark Books” in the memo line of your check.