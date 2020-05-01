New signs by the Chattahoochee River aimed at keeping kids who venture down there safe

If you are down by the river, you will see new colorful, kid-friendly signs warning of the dangers the Chattahoochee River poses.

The signs are being erected on the Alabama and Georgia riverbanks by Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson’s Task Force for River Safety and Safe Kids Columbus.

Safe Kids director Pam Fair is hoping that the signs will spark frank discussions with young ones.

Last July, a 6-year-old boy drowned when he fell into the river in downtown Columbus at the whitewater island just below 12th Street.

“A great opportunity for families to have those conversations with their children,” said Pam Fair, director of Safe Kids Columbus, led by Piedmont Columbus Regional. “To begin to explore those concepts at a young age so perhaps when children become teens and become bulletproof, they’ll maybe have learned a lot about our river, our currents and understand it more before they wade in without the proper gear.”

The signs started going up this week and should be completed by the end of next week.