New U.S. Army Infantry School Commandant to join Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a media release from Fort Benning, Brig. Gen. Larry Q. Burris Jr. has since taken over command of U.S. Army Infantry School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, during an Assumption of Authority ceremony in Derby Auditorium on Friday, August 6.

Burris career began as an Infantry Officer through the ROTC program at Virginia Military Institute.

Most recently he was acting Deputy Commanding General, Support for the 3rd Infantry Division.

His previous assignments include;

rifle platoon leader

company executive officer

battalion S-4 in 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry

Aide-de-Camp to the Assistant Division Commander with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell

battalion S-4 in 3rd Battalion

15th Infantry at Fort Stewart, Georgia, during Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia

Company C commander, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry

Burris deployed with;

1st Battalion, 64th Armor, to Kuwait in support of Operation Desert Spring and to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I

JCS Intern in the Joint Staff J-7 and as a special assistant to the Army Chief of Staff

assistant BCT S-3 for 1st BCT, 4th Infantry Division

battalion S3 for 1st Battalion, 66th Armor and as the

BCT S3 for 1st BCT, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, Texas

Operation Iraqi Freedom 07-09.

After his time with 4ID, Burris served as;

Aide-de-Camp to the Army Vice Chief of Staff, then returned to the division

commanded 1st Battalion, 66th Armor from September 2011 to December 2013, deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield

assumed command of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in December of 2015

deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel from October 2016 to July 2017.

Following command, Burris was assigned as;

Executive Officer to the Deputy Commanding General

U.S. Army Forces Command

Executive Officer to the Secretary of the Army.

Burris’ military training includes;

Infantry Officer Advanced and Basic Courses,

United States Army Command and General Staff College

United States Naval War College

Airborne School

Ranger School

Burris holds a;