New U.S. Army Infantry School Commandant to join Fort Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – According to a media release from Fort Benning, Brig. Gen. Larry Q. Burris Jr. has since taken over command of U.S. Army Infantry School, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, during an Assumption of Authority ceremony in Derby Auditorium on Friday, August 6.
Burris career began as an Infantry Officer through the ROTC program at Virginia Military Institute.
Most recently he was acting Deputy Commanding General, Support for the 3rd Infantry Division.
His previous assignments include;
- rifle platoon leader
- company executive officer
- battalion S-4 in 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry
- Aide-de-Camp to the Assistant Division Commander with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell
- battalion S-4 in 3rd Battalion
- 15th Infantry at Fort Stewart, Georgia, during Operation Joint Forge in Bosnia
- Company C commander, 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry
Burris deployed with;
- 1st Battalion, 64th Armor, to Kuwait in support of Operation Desert Spring and to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom I
- JCS Intern in the Joint Staff J-7 and as a special assistant to the Army Chief of Staff
- assistant BCT S-3 for 1st BCT, 4th Infantry Division
- battalion S3 for 1st Battalion, 66th Armor and as the
- BCT S3 for 1st BCT, 4th Infantry Division at Fort Hood, Texas
- Operation Iraqi Freedom 07-09.
After his time with 4ID, Burris served as;
- Aide-de-Camp to the Army Vice Chief of Staff, then returned to the division
- commanded 1st Battalion, 66th Armor from September 2011 to December 2013, deploying in support of Operation Spartan Shield
- assumed command of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in December of 2015
- deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel from October 2016 to July 2017.
Following command, Burris was assigned as;
- Executive Officer to the Deputy Commanding General
- U.S. Army Forces Command
- Executive Officer to the Secretary of the Army.
Burris’ military training includes;
- Infantry Officer Advanced and Basic Courses,
- United States Army Command and General Staff College
- United States Naval War College
- Airborne School
- Ranger School
Burris holds a;
- Bachelor of Arts in Business/Economics from the Virginia Military Institute
- Master’s in Public Policy Management from Georgetown University
- Master’s in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College