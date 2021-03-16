New Victory Mission building broadens First Baptist Church’s reach into south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – First Baptist Church has been ministering on the southside of Columbus for nearly five decades. That ministry has expanded. And Victory Mission will move out of the trailer park and into a new building in the coming weeks.

First Baptist Church sits in the heart of downtown Columbus, but for decades its mission work has reached deep into needy parts of south Columbus, Senior Pastor Jimmy Elder says.

“South Columbus is as much a part of our lives as where we sit on 12th Street in Columbus,” Elder said. “You know, this is part of our neighborhood. This is part of our family. We don’t see ourselves as going into an area to help. We see ourselves as reaching into more of our community and being able to help.”

Howie Hooper, the minister of Missions and Engagement for the church, will be the person charged with utilizing the space.

“This opens up a whole new avenue for us,” he said. “That we are able to reach many more because of the location and the size of our facility.”

And with a new building that will open in the coming weeks, the church will be able to do more and partner with non-profits already doing work in other parts of Columbus, says Kim Jenkins, executive director of Open Door Community Center.

“It gives us at Open Door the opportunity to reach out to other parts of the community that may be currently underserved or just needs access a level of resources or different kinds of resources,” Jenkins said.

The new facility has a commercial kitchen and space for a partner to come in with a medical clinic, said Cindy Sparks, chairperson of the First Baptist Church Mission Committee

“We have grown from one trailer to many trailers to just really searching for a God-sized dream,” she said. “And we realize this was our dream.”

But it hasn’t come quickly or easily.

“It’s taken a village of people to make this happen,” Elder said. “… We have done everything from teaching to preaching to teaching English as a second language.”

And it allows a deeper look at the community around it.

“It opens the door for us to do in a holistic way what First Baptist wants to do in this community,” Elder said. “We began down here as a preaching mission. But the more we preached and taught the Bible, we understood the need was so great that we needed to do something about that.”