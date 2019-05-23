New York considers bill to make texting while crossing the road illegal
NEW YORK CITY (CNN) - You already know texting and driving is dangerous, but what about texting and walking?
In New York, crossing the street while you're texting could become illegal.
There's a bill in the New York state senate right now looking to ban people from using portable electronics while crossing the road.
If you do, you'd face a fine, anywhere from 25 to 50 bucks.
And it's not just texting, we're talking about checking e-mails and browsing the Internet.
Emergencies would be the only exception.
The bill was actually introduced in the state assembly last year but didn't get anywhere.
The transportation committees in both the assembly and the senate will have to give the bill the thumbs up before it can go to a full vote.
But the chair of the senate transport committee has some doubts.
He says he wants to protect people but this seems like a bit of an overreach.
Pedestrian deaths are the highest in decades.
The Governors Highway Safety Association estimates more than 6,000 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes last year-- that's the most in 3 decades.
