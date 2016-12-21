Newly-released officer-involved shooting video out of Americus now available

COLUMBUS, Ga. – The dramatic video was released Wednesday morning. The video was not sent to us in its entirety.

GBI officials say this was out of respect for the families of the officers who were shot and killed.

News 3’s Ashley Garrett sat down with the President of The Georgia Fraternal Order of Police Wednesday.

Remember on December 7, Americus Officer Nicholas Smarr and Georgia Southwestern State University Officer Jody Smith- responded to a domestic call.

Suspect Minquell Lembrick reportedly shot and killed officers Smarr and Smith.

Officer Smarr died while giving smith CPR that day. Officer Smith died the next day, December 8 at a Macon hospital.

Suspect Lembrick died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound also on the eighth.

During the shooting on the seventh, Officer Smarr was wearing a body camera.

“Search warrant, arrest warrant executions and traffic stops are the three most dangerous things law enforcement officers encounter,” says Randy Robertson, the President of the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police.

Robertson has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience.

He explains what he gathered overall, from watching the video.

“The officers did their job. It shows that the suspect is the one who engaged the officers in the use of deadly force and that the officers in this case are innocent victims brought there, by doing a job,” says Robertson.

Part of the video that was released by the GBI today shows Officer Smarr making contact with suspect Minquell Lembrick. Lembrick then leaves the home, Officer Smarr follows immediately after him and Jody Smith also pursues the suspect. Nes 3’s Ashley Garrett wanted to know whether or not the Fraternal Order Police thought that was the best decision to make, at that time.

“The officers seem like they did everything the average officer would’ve done in that exact circumstance,” says Robertson.