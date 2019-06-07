Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo courtesy: The Fuller Foundation

COLUMBUS, GA - News 3 and Kissin' 99.3 will host a day-long fundraising drive to benefit the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation and Fuller Center for Housing in their efforts to rebuild homes destroyed by the March 3rd tornadoes in Lee County.

The drive-thru fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday, June 13th at the following locations and times:

Sam’s Club

5448 Whittlesey Blvd.

Columbus, GA

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT

Kroger at Tiger Town

2460 Enterprise Drive

Opelika, AL

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. CDT

News 3 and Kissin' 99.3 personalities will be on hand, accepting cash and check donations that will go directly to the EAMC Foundation and the Fuller Center, which are partnering to build new homes for the victims of the tornadoes.

All checks should be made out to the Fuller Center.

The goal for the fundraiser is $55,000 – the estimated cost of one of the new homes being built in Beauregard and Smiths Station.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-4 and an EF-2 tornado each caused significant damage when they touched down and crossed parts of Lee County on Sunday, March 3rd.

23 people died and more than 90 were injured. Several homes were demolished along the tornado path, with other buildings and structures either damaged or destroyed.

The Fuller Center built three homes and turned them over to tornado survivors in April and has plans to build eight more in September.

As part of the overall effort, News 3 staff members will travel to Beauregard on Monday, June 17th to construct walls for the homes being built in September. That effort is part of the station’s Founder’s Day of Caring, a nationwide project sponsored by Nexstar, the parent company of WRBL.

To donate to the fundraiser online, click on this link.