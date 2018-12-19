NEWS 3 NEIGHBORS: Make dreams come true

There’s a place in Columbus where incredible things happen the third Saturday of each month. It’s a place where people are fed, clothed, encouraged, and loved on.

Not monumental things in some folks’ minds.. but things dreams are made of for others.

This place is appropriately called the Columbus Cream center. This church property on Oates Avenue in Columbus becomes a bridge for those navigating troubled waters.

Folks needing food, clothes, a toy for their kids at Christmas find help here in what is known as the Dream Center which has been around since 1991.

It’s a ministry of the bridge church on Second Avenue.

Charlie White and his wife Martha have been in charge of the outreach effort for the past eight years.

“It makes you feel good to help other people in the neighborhood, and in the city, and especially in this area,” says Dream Center Director Charlie White.

Saturday, Charlie says the Dream Center helped just under 400 people representing 159 families.

Many of them found something warm to wear in the clothing bank. The children got to pick out an age-appropriate toy.

All of them were treated to a hot meal.

“It’s a real big blessing. They have helped out a whole lot. They help people out every year with different things, but it’s a real blessing when they help at Christmas,” says Dream Center guest, Connie.

And this isn’t just a helping hand, it’s a compassionate arm extending God’s love.

“They’re just like family to us anymore. They’re just good people. They love us, too, I think,” says Connie.

The engine that drives the dream center is the dedicated group of volunteers.

“We don’t know how many’s coming. We don’t know how many volunteers are coming. They just show up, and you know what, God makes a way,” says Connie.

Elidia Bullard is a faithful example of the faithful dream center volunteer base.

“I have my five children with me who also help me every third Saturday of the month here, and we usually work in the food bank,” says Dream Center volunteer Bullard.

Teneal Black is another regular volunteer who learned about giving back from her mother who helps teach school.

“She’s always giving to the kids. She’s always just bought for everyone around us growing up. So I guess it just rubbed off,” says Black.

And it’s that kind of spirit that is rubbing off on those who enter the dream center doors.

“We are blessed to be a blessing as the Bible says, right?” says Black.