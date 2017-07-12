News 3 remembers former employee Weyman Brooks

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The broadcasting community in Columbus said goodbye to a dear friend Monday, July 10. Weyman Brooks passed away last week at the age of 87. News 3 wanted to pay tribute to our former WRBL co-worker.

Weyman Brooks graduated from the Grady School of Journalism at the University of Georgia in 1950. The next year he was drafted into the Army and served during the Korean War. The Army recognized the magic in his voice and used him to broadcast news reports both in the U.S. and overseas from his Hollywood, California studio. That job allowed him to rub shoulders with some of Hollywood’s brightest stars like Doris Day.

Weyman worked at WTRP radio in LaGrange before moving to Columbus in 1957, where he established himself as a respected and beloved sales representative. We were privileged to have him here at WRBL for a number of years. Weyman had a unique and distinguished voice that served him well in his broadcasting career.

His commercial voice-overs graced Columbus for over four decades. Anyone who knew Weyman would certainly describe him as an esteemed southern gentlemen. Weyman was laid to rest Monday afternoon.

Weyman’s favorite verse of scripture was Proverbs 11:25: “A word fitly spoken is like apples of gold in pictures of silver.”