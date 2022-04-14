COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — WRBL News 3 in partnership with Columbus State University will host a Columbus mayoral debate on April 28.

The debate will be held in University Hall on CSU’s main campus and broadcast on WRBL live from 7-8 p.m.

Mayor Skip Henderson and challenger John Anker have committed to participate in the hour-long debate.

It will be moderated by WRBL anchors Teresa Whitaker and Phil Scoggins.

“This is a chance for WRBL to provide a community service and allow voters to hear from the candidates about their views on a wide range of issues,” WRBL News Director Connor Hackling said. “We are also honored to partner will Columbus State University to host this event on-air and on-line.”

Columbus State President Dr. Chris Markwood welcomes the opportunity to partner with News 3.

“Columbus State University is delighted to join with WRBL-TV in hosting this debate,” Markwood said. “With engagement being among our core values, this debate is an excellent way to remind students and employees alike how vital they are to the democratic process.”

The candidates will field questions from a panel that will include journalists from WRBL and CSU representatives..

The format will also call for view-submitted questions to the candidates.

If you would like to submit a question, you can send it to this email address: debate2022@wrbl.com

The date, which will be on a Thursday night, will come days before early in-person advance voting starts on May 2.

There will be three weeks of advance voting with the election to be held on May 24.