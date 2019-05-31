News 3’s Kids Summer Cupboard campaign off to strong start

The generosity of the people of the Chattahoochee Valley was once again on display this week, as News 3′s Kids Summer Cupboard campaign collected more than 600 pounds of food for Feeding the Valley Food Bank during its kick-off food drive Wednesday in Columbus.

With an additional $150 in cash, the total donations equate into 1,468 meals.

The Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is in its fourth year and is designed to help the food bank further stock its shelves during the summer month, when many area children don’t have access to free or reduced breakfast and lunch offered through local schools.

The next food drive is scheduled for Wednesday, June 5th from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Mcdonald’s, located at 25252 Airport Thruway in Columbus.

News 3 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald will be accepting donations of canned and other non-perishable food.

Here is a list of some of the best items you can donate:

• Peanut Butter

• Jelly or Jam

• Tuna Fish

• Canned Fruit

• Canned Vegetables

• Canned Meats

• Dry/Powdered Milk

• Evaporated Milk

• Pasta

• Canned Soup

• Rice

• Crackers

• Cereal

• Oatmeal

• Dry or Canned Beans

• Macaroni & Cheese

Please avoid glass containers.

Here are some childhood hunger facts:

• Feeding the Valley’s 14 county service area has a population of 435,000. Of those people, approximately 80,000 are considered food insecure, meaning they can’t be certain where their next nutritious meal will come from. 30,000 of them are under the age of 18.

• One in five children in Georgia are considered food insecure.

• This summer, Feeding the Valley is expanding its Kids Cafe program from 28 sites to 43, in order to address the issue of childhood hunger during the months when school is out and many children do not have access to free or reduce breakfast and lunch programs.

The Kids Summer Cupboard campaign is presented by Daniel Appliance and the June 5th food drive is sponsored by Attorney John Foy, Midstate RV, Dr. Robert A. Vasquez & the Columbus Periodontics and Implant Center and the Columbus Heath Department.