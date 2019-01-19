News conference held for the recent arrest of an east Alabama man in 1985 Capital Murder case

Authorities held a news conference today about the capture of an East Alabama murder suspect who’s been on the run for nearly 34 years.

57-year-old David Anthony Pike was taken into custody in Puerto Rico. Pike was arrested in San Juan, Puerto Rico yesterday due to a fraudulent passport.

The U.S. State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service confirmed pike was allegedly living under the assumed name of Stephen Williamson Varner.In 1985, officials found a body of a white male named Calvin Lee Irvin on county road 84 just outside of Lafayette.

Investigators were able to link Pike to the murder but after making bond and before being indicted he fled. Sheriff Sid Lockhart says they never stopped investigating.

“For the past 34 years, numerous investigators with the Chambers County Sheriff’s office, the fifth judicial DA’s office, ALEA/SBI, FBI and the US Marshall Service have spent numerous man hours to locate the whereabouts of the fugitive,” Sheriff Lockhart said.

Family members of Irvin were in attendance and thanked authorities for never giving up on their case.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Jeremy Duerr says they are working on getting him back to chambers county alabama to face his charges.