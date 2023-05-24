COLUMBUS, Ga. (May 24, 2023) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WRBL-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Columbus, GA, and the surrounding area, today announced that the Foundation will donate $2,500 to the Feeding the Valley Food Bank.

Feeding the Valley Food Bank collaborates with more than 350 partner agencies in 17 counties in Georgia and one in Alabama. Headquartered in Columbus, GA, the food bank serves as a centralized source for receiving and distributing donated food, fresh produce, and grocery products from national and local retail donors, as well as seasonal produce from local providers.

“For the second consecutive year, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation is providing Feeding the Valley Food Bank with a $2,500 grant which will go towards providing meals to children in need across the Chattahoochee Valley and East Alabama,” said Joe McGuire, Vice President and General Manager of WRBL-TV. “The work Feeding the Valley Food Bank does is more important than ever due to food shortages in the community, and WRBL is happy to assist them in solving that problem.”

“We are pleased to be selected for this grant from the Nexstar Foundation,” said Frank Sheppard, President & CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank. “We have always appreciated our relationship with WRBL and the tremendous job they do getting involved in the community. This grant will provide 15,000 meals to children in need in our community and we are thankful for this support that helps us further our mission.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.