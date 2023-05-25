Irving, TX and Columbus, GA (May 25, 2023) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WRBL-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Columbus, GA, and the surrounding area, today announced that the Foundation will donate $2,500 to the Columbus State University Foundation (CSUF). The donation will go towards equipment and software, such as Adobe Premiere, for the Department of Communications.

The Columbus State University Foundation provides program funding and scholarship assistance in support of the activities of the Columbus State University (CSU). The primary sources of revenue and support for the CSUF are contributions from businesses, individuals and foundations and investment income.

“I would like to thank the leadership team at Nexstar Media Group and the Nexstar Foundation for their support of our local community here in Columbus,” said Joe McGuire, Vice President and General Manager of WRBL-TV. “When I requested this assistance, our leadership team at Nexstar jumped at the opportunity to assist the students at Columbus State University. As a member of the Department of Communication’s Advisory Board, I know how much this grant will help the students with much needed editing software. The partnership we have with CSU is beneficial to both the university and WRBL as many of our employees have graduated from the Department of Communication over the years. WRBL is pleased to provide this gift as another way to support our community as we live out our On Your Side brand.”

“Columbus State University’s Department of Communication’s Integrated Media program trains students to enter the highly competitive media industry,” said Dr. Danna Gibson, Chairperson of the Department of Communications at CSU. “Over the past seven years, the program has seen a 175% increase in student enrollment, however, budget constraints over recent years has placed limits on the courses and equipment the program can provide to train students. At the nexus of fast growth and budget cuts is the unique partnership with Nexstar Media Group and WRBL News 3. Through the WRBL News Bureau on campus, WRBL has a daily presence in the department that exposes students to the experiences of news content creation and news gathering. Additionally, through this partnership with WRBL, our students receive training by WRBL journalists, which has become a proven employment pipeline for our students and the media industry into which they enter. This $2,500 gift from the Nexstar Media Foundation and WRBL News 3 will be used to purchase industry standard editing software which will remove one more obstacle for students by making editing software more accessible and with the reach to further their education.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.