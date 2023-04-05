AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Transport Investment Act (TIA) has announced its public meeting venue has changed.
Citizens Review Panel Meeting is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 11 at Americus.
Initially, it was planned at South Georgia Technical College but now it is moved to River Valley Regional Commission 228 W. Lamar Street Americus, GA 31709.
Residents from these 16 counties are invited to the meeting:
- Clay County
- Crisp County
- Dooly County
- Harris County
- Macon County
- Marion County
- Muscogee County
- Quitman County
- Randolph County
- Schley County
- Stewart County
- Sumter County
- Talbot County
- Taylor County
- Webster County
According to the TIA, attendees will hear all the latest details about projects in their communities.