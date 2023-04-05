AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Transport Investment Act (TIA) has announced its public meeting venue has changed.

Citizens Review Panel Meeting is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, April 11 at Americus.

Initially, it was planned at South Georgia Technical College but now it is moved to River Valley Regional Commission 228 W. Lamar Street Americus, GA 31709.

Residents from these 16 counties are invited to the meeting:

Clay County

Crisp County

Dooly County

Harris County

Macon County

Marion County

Muscogee County

Quitman County

Randolph County

Schley County

Stewart County

Sumter County

Talbot County

Taylor County

Webster County

According to the TIA, attendees will hear all the latest details about projects in their communities.