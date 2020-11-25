 

NFL player Isaiah Crowell gives back to his hometown

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – An NFL running back is in his hometown of Columbus giving away turkeys ahead of Thanksgiving.

Former Carver football star and current NFL player Isaiah Crowell teamed up with Feed the Crow Foundation and Safe House Ministries to feed more than 200 homeless people for Thanksgiving.

He has put on the event for a number of years, but hasn’t always been able to make it home because of his NFL schedule.

Crowell says giving back to the community he grew up in is very important to him, especially this time of year. “I feel like I’m blessed enough to give back, so it’s a blessing to be blessed. That’s really you know, why I do it,” said Crowell

Crowell says Thanksgiving is his favorite holiday because he is very family oriented.

