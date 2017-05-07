Nicer weather Saturday redeems soggy start to Uptown RiverFest

COLUMBUS, Ga. — While rain certainly spoiled a promising turnout for opening night at Riverfest 2017, nicer weather Saturday attracted plenty more people to Uptown Columbus.

The boy scout expo highlighted Saturday at RiverFest 2017.

Woodruff Park was packed with vendors, the Dillingam Street Bridge was packed with food trucks, and whitewater enthusiasts took discounted trips down the rapids.

The Boy Scout Expo highlighted Saturday at Riverfest. Boy scouts from all across the Valley demonstrated STEM-based experiments and showed people skills and practical safety tips.

“Columbus is one of the best areas around for supporting scouting,” Chattahoochee Council Senior District Executive George Henington says. “You can’t ask for a better community with the companies that we have here, the individuals, the churches, our charter organizations do a wonderful job supporting scouting from all over the community.”

Scout leaders say boy scouts have a rich tradition in the Chattahoochee Valley. They even help kids with special needs.

Live music also highlighted the slate for Uptown’s biggest event of the year.

WRBL is proud to partner with Uptown for this year’s Riverfest.