COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This year marks 248 years of America’s Army serving and protecting the nation.

The Army commemorates this birthday by honoring the courage of the American Soldier.

Founded on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized enlistment of expert riflemen to serve the United Colonies.

CEO of National Infantry Museum Peter Jones shares more details about the traditional cake cutting ceremony.

“Well, the cake cutting ceremony is very traditional. And that, you know, is when the army celebrates its birthday or any of the services celebrates our birthday. They like to not only cut the cake, but they want the cake cut by the youngest infantryman present and also the oldest infantryman present. So today, we just by chance had a young seventeen-year-old that enlisted in the Army from Dallas, Texas. We also have a volunteer who also enlisted at seventeen years old Back in 1956,” stated Jones.

Since its establishment, U.S. Army Soldiers have shown selfless service in support of the nation bearing true faith and allegiance to the U.S. Constitution.