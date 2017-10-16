NIM holds fundraiser for Global War on Terrorism Memorial

COLUMBUS, GA — A new memorial is now open at the National Infantry Museum.

Sunday evening a fundraiser dinner was held honoring the monument dedicated to those serving in the Global War on Terrorism.

The new structure stands in honor of active and veteran service members, as well as those who have been tragically lost in the Global War on Terrorism since 9/11.

The memorial includes eight granite panels etched with the names of nearly seven thousand soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines who died in service.

Nicholas Loudon is a Gold Star family member and also one of the speakers at Sunday evenings fundraiser.

He explained why this new memorial means so much to him and his family.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to remember my brother and honor his name it’s important to us and I think it’s that way for all Gold Star families. It’s also important to me personally because I worked with the gentleman who helped make today a reality,” said Loudon.

Loudon said he’s grateful to see the memorial in Columbus. He thinks it’s a great way to remember those who served in the Global War on Terrorism.

Monday there will be a private breakfast for Gold Star families to reconnect and reflect. Immediately following the breakfast there will be a dedication service at 11:00 a.m.

News 3 will be at the Global War on Terrorism Memorial service Monday, October 16 and will bring you live coverage starting on News 3 Midday.