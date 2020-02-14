NIM makes final push to be named Best Free Museum in the US

The National Infantry Museum is making a final push to be named the Best Free Museum in the United States, according to USA Today.

It’s an honor the museum won in 2016. And the online voting that determines the winners. That voting closes out on Monday.

There’s a twist in this year’s contest. National Infantry Museum supporters are not only being asked to vote for it as Best Free Museum, but also as Best History Museum.

And that’s stiff competition because the Marine Corps Museum in Quantico, Virginia is the reigning champion.

“It’s piggybacking in that we won in 2016 not only with the support of Fort Benning, friends of the museum, but the whole Columbus community. The fact that we are competing not only in the free category but in the history category, shows the relevance of the museum not only in our community and Fort Benning but also in the state and nationally.” Pete Jones, President and CEO, National Infantry Museum

To vote the National Infantry Museum Best Free Museum, click here!