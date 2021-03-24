Nine-year-old boy killed in Phenix City ATV crash

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A nine-year-old boy has died after being involved in an ATV crash in Phenix City.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. has identified nine-year-old Bentley Bruce as the victim of an ATV crash that happened on March 23 near Dairy Road in Phenix City.

According to officials, Bruce was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials have not released any information about what lead up to the deadly accident.

The boy’s body is being sent for autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.