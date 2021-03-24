 

Nine-year-old boy killed in Phenix City ATV crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A nine-year-old boy has died after being involved in an ATV crash in Phenix City.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. has identified nine-year-old Bentley Bruce as the victim of an ATV crash that happened on March 23 near Dairy Road in Phenix City.

According to officials, Bruce was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials have not released any information about what lead up to the deadly accident.

The boy’s body is being sent for autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

65° / 62°
Fair
Fair 0% 65° 62°

Thursday

85° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 85° 66°

Friday

77° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 64% 77° 65°

Saturday

84° / 65°
Cloudy
Cloudy 21% 84° 65°

Sunday

77° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 77° 50°

Monday

72° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 54°

Tuesday

76° / 61°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 16% 76° 61°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

64°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
64°

64°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
64°

64°

12 AM
Cloudy
15%
64°

66°

1 AM
Few Showers
44%
66°

65°

2 AM
Showers
49%
65°

65°

3 AM
Few Showers
31%
65°

64°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
22%
64°

63°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
63°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
63°

64°

9 AM
Cloudy
9%
64°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
10%
66°

68°

11 AM
Cloudy
9%
68°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
7%
71°

73°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
73°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
78°

82°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
82°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
83°

83°

5 PM
Cloudy
13%
83°

82°

6 PM
Cloudy
12%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
79°

77°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories