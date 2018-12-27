No injuries in Olde Pink House restaurant fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - No serious injuries have been reported when a fire started in the second-floor ballroom of the Olde Pink House restaurant in downtown Savannah.



News outlets reported the fire was started Thursday morning and was quickly extinguished by firefighters.



One woman was rescued from a second floor window by firefighters with a ladder.



There was no immediate word on damage Thursday. The cause of the fire has not been determined.



The restaurant is in a mansion constructed in 1771 and offers "new Southern cuisine," according to the Visit Savannah website.