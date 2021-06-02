No meat shortage in Columbus after cyber attack

Steaks and other beef products are displayed for sale at a grocery store in McLean, Va. Republicans are increasingly using food — especially beef — as a cudgel in the culture war. In statements, tweets and fundraising emails, prominent GOP governors and senators have accused climate-minded Democrats of trying to push Americans to eat less red meat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Columbus GA. (WRBL) – No disruptions have been reported in the local supply chain after a cyberattack shut down every beef production plant for the second largest meat supplier in the nation.

WRBL surveyed local grocery stores and no meat supply shortages have been reported as of yet. We contacted local Publix and Piggly Wiggly stores.

The plants that were shut down due to the cyber attack were in Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wisconsin, Utah, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, officials said.

JBS is the largest meat production company in the world. If JBS were to shut down for even one day, The US would lose almost a quarter of its beef processing capacity, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University.

Malone also added that the disruption could further increase meat prices, which are already seeing increases due to the global pandemic. It’s expected for beef prices to climb 1-2%, poultry to climb by as much a 1.5%, and pork prices to increase by 2-3%

Whit house officials suspected that the attack was launched by a “criminal organization likely based in Russia.”